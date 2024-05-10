Para shot putter Noelle Malkamaki is always pushing

(NEXSTAR) – Noelle Malkamaki set world records three times at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships on her way to F46 shot put gold. And she’s still ascending.

“I’m all about, like, the temporary discomfort for the long term payoff,” Malkamaki said. “So that’s what I love about lifting weights, about throwing shot put. All of it is challenging in the moment.”

Noelle competes at the NCAA Division I level for DePaul University in Chicago. That level of competition has helped Malkamaki peak at the perfect time.

“I think we’ve really got it figured out just in time for the games,” she said.

