Para-cyclist Sam Bosco ‘attacks training even harder’ after major injury

(NEXSTAR) – After a serious training accident that involved a traumatic head injury kept her out of the Tokyo games, Sam Bosco is on track to vie for a medal in Paris.

“My injury and the recovery process of it taught me that I’m capable of weighing more than I even thought it possible,” Bosco said.

On what it took for her to become a Paralympian, Sam joked, “I’m stubborn.”

She expanded, “I like pushing myself and I like really, truly seeing if I can be better than I was last time. And I’m super competitive.”

Bosco was born with leg-length discrepancy acquired from also being born with a bowed tibia. When she was 11, she had a limb-lengthening surgery go awry that left her with years of crutches, atrophied muscles and a surgically stunted left leg.

