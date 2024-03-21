Para-cycling Track World Championships: Archie Atkinson, Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan win in Rio

Great Britain's Archie Atkinson claimed gold in the men's C4 individual pursuit at the Para-cycling Track World Championships, the last major event before the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Atkinson produced an outstanding ride to defeat defending world champion Kevin le Cunff in Rio.

"I'm pretty ecstatic to be a world champion," he said.

Lizzi Jordan and debutant pilot Danni Khan took gold in the women's tandem time-trial.

Khan said: "It's incredible, and the last few weeks have been really turbulent as we've both had illnesses."

Team-mates Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl came second in the same event.

Meanwhile, Katie Toft claimed silver after a strong performance in the women's C1 500m time-trial.

After two days of competition, Great Britain has four gold and four silver medals to sit at the top of the medal table, with three more days of competition to go.