Para-cycling Track World Championships: Daphne Schrager & Kadeena Cox win in Rio

Daphne Schrager won the C2 individual pursuit world title at the Para-cycling Track World Championships, the last major event before the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

Schrager triumphed against Switzerland's Flurina Rigling, the defending champion, for the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.

"To come back and be world champion again is everything," said Schrager.

Kadeena Cox defended her world title in the C4 500m time trial.

Elsewhere, Lora and Neil Fachie and their tandem pilots Corrine Hall and Matt Rotherham took second in the tandem team sprint.

In the C1 event, Katie Toft won silver in the individual pursuit.