Para-cycling Track World Championships: Neil Fachie wins 20th world title

Reigning Paralympic time trial champions Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham won silver in the 2024 World Championships team sprint earlier this week

Neil Fachie won the 20th title of his career at the Para-cycling Track World Championships - two days after being mugged in Rio de Janeiro.

Fachie, his wife Lora and pilot Corrine Hall had their silver medals stolen after the opening day on Wednesday.

On Friday, 40-year-old Fachie won gold in the men's tandem 1km time-trial alongside pilot Matt Rotherham.

"Coming in I didn't feel we were in great form. We were hoping to win but it wasn't clear cut," the Scot said.

Defending champions Fachie and Rotherham, who qualified third fastest for the final, produced a flawless ride in a time of one minute and 0.343 seconds.

It was enough to pip newly-crowned British champions James Ball and pilot Steffan Lloyd, who clocked 1:00.448.

On day three of the competition, the two pairs helped Britain continued their dominance on the track in one of two events where the nation won gold and silver.

Paralympic champion Jaco van Gass claimed gold as he won the men's C3 individual pursuit title for the first time.

Reigning champion Fin Graham was unable to overtake his team-mate after pushing hard and took silver instead.

"I've been chasing this title for many years now and I came close so many times, but I've always been on the other end," said Van Gass.

"It's amazing to finally have this one in the collection."

Britain has six gold and six silver medals to sit top of the medal table with two days left.

On Saturday, there are 1km time-trials in the men's C2, C3, C4 and C5 categories, the women's C4 scratch race, plus the men's and women's tandem individual pursuits.