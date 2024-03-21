Para-cycling Track World Championships: Fachies and pilot Corrine Hall robbed of silver medals

Neil and Lora Fachie are both OBEs

Lora and Neil Fachie and pilot Corrine Hall were "mugged" and had their silver medals stolen after the opening day of the Para-Cycling Track World Championships in Rio.

British Cycling has reported the incident to police and event organisers Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

Neil Fachie said the incident left them "shaken up" but "all okay".

The Fachies - Lora and husband Neil - and pilots Hall and Matt Rotherham took silver behind Italy in the team sprint.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Neil Fachie said: "We were mugged tonight in Rio, so sadly I'm not contactable by phone for a little while. We're all okay, other than being shaken up.

"Passports, cards, some cash and our silver medals were all stolen. A sad way to end the day."

British Cycling said the three riders "had their possessions stolen" as they returned to team accommodation after competing.

The statement added: "The three riders are safe and well and are being supported by our staff both on the ground and at home.

"We have raised the matter with the UCI, the local organising committee, and the police."