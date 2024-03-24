Para-cycling Track World Championships: Jody Cundy, Blaine Hunt, Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan win gold

Jody Cundy won his 15th consecutive world title in the men's C4 1km time-trial at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro.

The 45-year-old Briton edged out Australia's Korey Boddington in the final to clinch the goal medal in a time of one minute and 4.120 seconds.

Blaine Hunt defended his title in the men's C5 1km time-trial, taking the gold medal in 1:03.475.

Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan won gold in the women's tandem individual pursuit.

Cundy had qualified for the final in second place but finished ahead of Boddington by 0.579 seconds to secure top spot.

"I gave it absolutely everything and put it all out on the track. I was pretty much passed out after the race," Cundy said.

Great Britain team-mate Archie Atkinson finished in fourth place with a time of 1:06.006.

Hunt beat Thailand's Jaturong Niwanti into top spot by 0.591 seconds in his event.

"To finish on a win going into Paris, I feel like I'm the one to beat. I'm in a good position, and I've just got to keep pushing on," Hunt said.

Jordan and Khan were victorious against fellow Britons Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl in a thrilling battle for the gold medal.

The two pairs went into the final neck-and-neck, but Jordan and Khan triumphed with a time of 3:23.686 - 1.291 ahead of Unwin and Holl.

Khan said: "To learn from our mistakes in qualifying and put it right in the final to go faster and come away with another world title is surreal."

Steve Bate and pilot Chris Latham won silver in the men's B individual pursuit while Jaco van Gass and Finlay Graham claimed silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's C3 1km time-trial.