Para-cycling Track World Championships: GB deliver best medal haul

The Great Britain cycling team delivered their best ever world championship medal haul with 31 at the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Brazil.

The team won 13 gold, 13 silver and five bronze medals over the five-day event to top the medal table.

On Sunday's final day of racing in Rio, British riders clinched 11 medals, including three world titles.

The performances underlined Britain's strength in what is a Paralympic year.

There was more British success in the women's tandems, with Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan securing their third title of this year's championships, while Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl took silver in the sprint event.

"I'm pretty speechless," Khan said. "If we had said on paper last week what we wanted to come away with, I wouldn't have expected three golds for our first ever worlds together and having been on the tandem for three months.

"It's just amazing, I'm so proud of us both and can't wait for the rest of the year to see what we can do together."

Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham won their third consecutive sprint title in the men's tandem following a gold medal ride-off against France, while James Ball and Steff Lloyd pipped the United States to bronze.

In the C1-5 mixed team sprint, Kadeena Cox, Blaine Hunt and Jaco van Gass won silver.

Katie Toft and Daphne Schrager claimed silver medals in the women's C1 and C2 omniums following Sunday's scratch race, while Van Gass won the men's C3 scratch race to secure the omnium title and his third gold medal of the championships.

"I'm very pleased and very happy and it's three more to the collection," Van Gass said.

Fin Graham finished sixth overall to finish third in the omnium and claim bronze, while Matt Robertson took the men's C2 omnium bronze and Hunt the C5 omnium bronze.