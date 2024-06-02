Par 4 16th reduced to 239 yards in final round of U.S. Women's Open

After all the bogeys, doubles and “others” through three rounds, it could be a late birdie – or an eagle – that determines the U.S. Women’s Open.

The USGA revealed ahead of Sunday’s final round that the par-4 16th at Lancaster Country Club would play to 239 yards. It has played to 340, 351 and 342 yards, respectively, through the first three rounds.

Oh, do we have a Sunday surprise for you pic.twitter.com/0XGiaUMD9x — U.S. Women's Open (@uswomensopen) June 2, 2024

The dogleg left hole has multiple bunkers on the left-hand side, including one guarding the green. It also has another greenside bunker on the right-hand side. The Sunday pin will be 19 yards on and 8 yards to the right.

Here's another visual, earlier this year, of the 16th hole:

Lancaster Country Club

Hole No. 16 pic.twitter.com/gouN13lC8R — U.S. Women's Open (@uswomensopen) January 24, 2024

It has a cumulative scoring average of 4.132 through three rounds and has played as the 15th toughest hole with 28 birdies, compared to 128 bogeys.