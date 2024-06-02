Advertisement

Par 4 16th reduced to 239 yards in final round of U.S. Women's Open

After all the bogeys, doubles and “others” through three rounds, it could be a late birdie – or an eagle – that determines the U.S. Women’s Open.

The USGA revealed ahead of Sunday’s final round that the par-4 16th at Lancaster Country Club would play to 239 yards. It has played to 340, 351 and 342 yards, respectively, through the first three rounds.

The dogleg left hole has multiple bunkers on the left-hand side, including one guarding the green. It also has another greenside bunker on the right-hand side. The Sunday pin will be 19 yards on and 8 yards to the right.

Here's another visual, earlier this year, of the 16th hole:

It has a cumulative scoring average of 4.132 through three rounds and has played as the 15th toughest hole with 28 birdies, compared to 128 bogeys.