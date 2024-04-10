Par 3 Contest continues a family affair at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A tradition more than 60 years old. It’s the Par 3 contest at Augusta National.

It’s a true family affair, and one of the most memorable events at the Masters Tournament. Past and present players can have a special moment with their families before the actual tournament begins.

Since 1960, the contest has been held on Wednesday, the eve of the first round of the tournament.

It’s a way for players to let loose, and have a stress-free time with their loved-ones before the pressure of the tournament really sinks in.

“A very casual feel, I think that’s really cool to see. Everyone in their own element, enjoying it rolling on the ground, and having fun, yeah,” said patron David Wheat.

“Never been, just looking forward to everybody yelling, somebody hit the birdie, maybe get a hole in one if we can see one,” said Carl Padgett.

Players compete on a 9-hole course, but the cutest part is the caddies.

Many players pick their kids to fill the position. It’s what a lot of patrons are looking forward to seeing.

“Because last year I know they brought two children, and their wives so that’s gonna be a great time,” said patrons Beth Spearman and Paulette Barrs.

It’s not just kids who can be caddies, any family members are welcome to be teammates.

“Having your family close, and most of these golfers I’m sure family is priority. It would mean the world to them to have their family with them.”

Fun fact: no Par 3 Contest winner has ever won the Masters tournament that same year.

“I think it could be a curse. I am a little bit superstitious so, if I was ahead I would just chuck one in the lake on the 9th hole and just be done with that,” said patron Dean Scott.

Will that streak continue this year? We’ll find out at the end of the week.

