Paqueta pulls one back for West Ham v. Burnley
Burnley's lead is cut in half as Lucas Paqueta tucks away West Ham's first goal of the match to give the Hammers hope in the second half at London Stadium.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Patriots' offseason, with all eyes on the QB position and how Jerod Mayo fills out the roster in his first year replacing Bill Belichick.
O’Malley didn’t just beat Marlon Vera in his first title defense as UFC bantamweight champion — he outclassed him.
The Cougars won the best basketball conference in the country by two games in their first season in the Big 12.
O'Malley avenged the only loss of his MMA career, emphatically.
The Duke big man made a questionable move in the first half.
Emotions boiled over late at Cameron Indoor Stadium after Duke lost to its rival. Elsewhere on Saturday, a few bubble teams suffered costly losses.
Dickinson had 11 points in 23 minutes on Saturday.
The final Saturday of the men's college basketball regular season did not disappoint.
High school students want them some Coach Prime.
The Broncos reportedly received a fifth- and sixth-round pick in return.
Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping viewers will want to look up the channel outside of March.
Things appear to be happening in Pittsburgh.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top outfielders ranked going into the 2024 season.
Mookie Betts has made 16 appearances at shortstop in his 10-year career.
Mike Evans signed a two-year deal, worth up to $52 million, to return to the Bucs.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
In a mild surprise, Tiger Woods will not be competing in The Players next week, meaning the next time he plays will likely be the Masters.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
The 2024 Summer Games will open with a flotilla of athletes on the Seine River, but the spectacle will be somewhat less than originally promised.
With NFL free agency set to begin, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals where he believes the top players fit best in 2024.