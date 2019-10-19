Pappas with 3 TDs leads Morehead State past Butler 31-20

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) -- Mark Pappas threw for three touchdowns and Morehead State beat Butler 31-20 on Saturday.

Pappas was 21-of-29 passing for 300 yards for the Eagles (4-3, 2-1 Pioneer League).

Pappas threw a 54-yard touchdown to DeVonte Adams on the third play of the Eagles opening drive. Andrew Foster kicked a 44-yard field goal late in the first quarter and Pappas hit Jordan Huffman for a 32-yard score early in the second to lead 17-0.

Butler scored on a Nick Orlando keeper with 7:52 left in the second quarter but DeAndre Clayton's short touchdown run to close the half stretched the Eagles lead to 24-7.

The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-3) closed to 24-20 early in the fourth and Pappas replied for Morehead State with a 28-yard scoring strike to Ian Holder for the game-winning margin.

Orlando threw for just 47 yards but ran for three touchdowns for the Bulldogs who are winless against Division I opponents.