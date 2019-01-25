On paper, Redskins have the NFL's easiest schedule in 2019 originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

On Thursday, the NFL released a video ranking the teams 2019 strength of schedules based on their opponents combined winning percentage from the 2018 season. Appearing at No. 1, the lowest, is the Redskins. With an opponents combined winning percentage of .469, the Redskins look to have the easiest schedule for next season, though the algorithim does not factor in other factors.

While it isn't known what order the games will be played in, or when the bye week will be, the Redskins home and away opponents have already been determined. The schedule, like every year, features the six divisional games. Four of those will be against 2018 playoff teams, with the rival Eagles and Cowboys both having successful campaigns this year. However, the majority of the remaining opponents struggled in 2018, though there are a few exceptions.

Two of those are the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, both playoff teams this season, with New England clinching its third-straight Super Bowl berth. Both matchups feature the Redskins as the home team, and will take place at FedExField.

Besides New England and Chicago, the rest of Washington's schedule consists of home games against the Lions, Jets and 49ers and road matchups with the Dolphins, Bills, Packers, Vikings and Panthers. None of those teams made the playoffs in 2018, and had a combined record of 48-78-2.

Despite the current records, the teams still provide challenges. San Francisco has the potential to see a large increase in wins next season as the team expects the return of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after the passer suffered a torn ACL early this season, while the Jets and Bills hope could see improvement from their rookie quarterbacks. The Packers and Panthers both appear on the schedule for the second consecutive year, with the Redskins going 2-0 against those teams in 2018, but remain dangerous as long as Aaron Rodgers and Cam Newton can stay healthy. Against the Vikings, Washington will most likely go up against a familiar face in quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Offseason changes and early trends in the 2019 season can change the difficulty of the Redskins schedule. But for now, Washington is looking at the least-challenging schedule in the NFL.

