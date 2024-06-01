Papadopoulos motivated to make Hibs better

Hibs signing Stacey Papadopoulos is hoping to help build on a successful end to the 2023/24 season.

The defender put pen to paper on a pre-contract with the Edinburgh outfit and will link up with Grant Scott's side this summer, joining from Australian side Western United.

“In one of my first meetings with Grant [Scott] and Stewart [Hall], I said watching from afar, I felt like the team were moving in an upwards trajectory," she told HibsTV. "That’s something I want to be a part of.

“I played in Europe a few years ago and learned so much from that experience. The motivation to be the best I can be is what brought me here.

“I want to give my best for the team and make sure that we’re able to compete in every game, finish higher in the table and compete with the bigger sides.”