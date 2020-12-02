Papa Boup Diop, hard-tackling Senegalese footballer who played for Fulham and Portsmouth – obituary

In action for Portsmouth - Jed Leicester/Shutterstock

Papa Boup Diop, who has died in Paris aged 42, was a well-liked Senegalese footballer who played in England for almost a decade, notably for Fulham and for Portsmouth, with whom he won the FA Cup in 2008; he also scored his country’s winner in their historic defeat of France at the 2002 World Cup.

The arc of Diop’s career, which took in spells in five different countries, stands as an exemplar of that of the modern African player. Born on January 28 1978 in Rufisque, a port in the Dakar region of Senegal, he was kicking a ball in the streets by the age of five, inspired by an older brother who was a good footballer.

By his mid-teens, he was already on the books of local teams and at Djaraaf played alongside Senegal’s great idol, Henri Camara. Standing 6 ft 5 in, and weighing 15 and a half stone, Diop made a formidable, hard-tackling obstacle in midfield, but he was surprisingly mobile and an accomplished passer of the ball.

Like many Francophone African footballers, he used Switzerland as a stepping-stone to the major European leagues. After joining Neuchâtel Xamax at 22 and adapting to a more tactical game, he followed Camara to Grasshoppers, winning the Swiss title with the Zurich side in 2001. His power caught the eye of Lens and in 2002 he finished as a runner-up with them in France’s Ligue 1.

Papa Bouba Diop celebrates a goal for Fulham, 2004 - Andrew Couldridge/Action Images

Diop was bought by Fulham for £6 million in 2004. His size saw him dubbed “The Wardrobe” and his determination led him to become a favourite at Craven Cottage.

Playing under Chris Coleman, he was made club captain and helped Fulham to two consecutive mid-table finishes in the Premier League. Comparisons were drawn with Patrick Vieira, who is also of Senegalese origin, and Paul Scholes has recently named the two as his trickiest opponents.

Diop had an eye for goal, memorably scoring from 25 yards against Manchester United in his first season, in which he was voted Fulham’s player of the year.

He spent much of 2007 injured, however, and following Coleman’s replacement by Lawrie Sanchez was sold to Portsmouth for £3.5 million. Diop made 84 appearances for Fulham, scoring nine times.

Story continues

Under Harry Redknapp, Diop played with the likes of Sol Campbell and David James as Pompey reached Wembley in 2008. He came on for the last 15 minutes of their victory over Cardiff, Nwankwo Kanu having scored the only goal.

In 2010, however, Portsmouth were relegated from the Premiership and, after 72 appearances, Diop was sold to AEK Athens for £1 million.

Having won the Greek Cup, he returned the next year to England, helping Sam Allardyce’s West Ham to clinch promotion from the Championship.

Diop turned out for them 16 times before moving on to Birmingham, but injury and the club’s financial struggles brought an end to his career in 2013. He had scored 32 goals in 325 matches in Europe.

Diop was part of a “golden generation” for Senegal. In the opening match of the 2002 World Cup, played in Seoul, it was Diop who slid in to convert El Hadji Diouf’s cross into the winner against defending champions, France.

After leading jubilant celebrations, he scored twice more against Uruguay as the team went on to reach the quarterfinals, where they fell to Turkey. That year, Senegal were also runners-up in Africa’s Cup of Nations. Diop won 63 caps in all for The Lions.

A devout Muslim, Diop was a gentle person off the pitch, with an upbeat manner. Latterly, he had been suffering from a progressive wasting condition, reportedly the neurological condition Charcot’s Disease.

Papa Boup Diop, born January 28 1978, died November 29 2020