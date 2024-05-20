😩 Paolo Montero's Juve stint off to nightmare start in first 10 minutes

Interim boss Paolo Montero's reign at Juventus has got off to the worst possible start as his side look on course for a thrashing.





Handed a tricky opening assignment against third placed Bologna, the Serie A giants found themselves behind after just two minutes when impressive defender Riccardo Calafiori fired home from a corner after Thiago Motta's side won the ball in the Juve final third.

Minutes later it got worse as a cross from Dan Ndoye was nodded home by young striker Santiago Castro, grabbing his first goal for Bologna in the process.

It threaten to turn ugly, with only the offside flag denying Bologna a third goal, and Juve several classes below their opponents.

The Old Lady cannot wait for the end of the season to arrive.