Paolo Banchero helps Magic unveil new Statement Edition jerseys

No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero helped the Orlando Magic unveil their new Statement Edition jerseys on Thursday ahead of the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The uniforms feature their primary blue color and black pinstripes, and a black star pattern along the sides that pays homage to the design worn from 1998-2003. The new look is one of three jerseys released for the season with the City Edition set to be unveiled at a later date.

The Magic will debut the Statement Edition jerseys in their regular-season home opener on Oct. 22 versus the Boston Celtics and will wear them a total of 10 times this season.

jumpman jumpman jumpman them boys up to somethin pic.twitter.com/V4P6ZGROkZ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 15, 2022

After becoming the top pick in June, Banchero will soon make his NBA debut as the Magic open up training camp on Sept. 27. Shortly after, the team will begin its five-game preseason schedule on Oct. 3 with the regular-season opener set to tip off on Oct. 19 in Detroit.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire