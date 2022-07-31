Paolo Banchero drops 50 points alongside Chet Holmgren in Crawsover Pro-Am

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero returned to his hometown on Saturday and put on a show, dropping 50 points in the annual Crawsover Pro-Am in Seattle, Washington.

Banchero teamed up with Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren in the contest as the two led the Sonics to a win over Ball is Life on the campus of Seattle Pacific University. Holmgren added 34 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The No. 1 pick had everything working in the exhibition game, which was live-streamed on NBA.com. He got to the basket with ease and threw down a number of highlight-reel dunks, including a couple of rim-shaking slams that got the crowd on its feet.

Paolo Banchero WENT OFF for 50 PTS in his hometown of Seattle, WA at the @thecrawsover! 🔥 @Pp_doesit: 50 PTS, 9 REB 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SLObQSANe5 — NBA (@NBA) July 31, 2022

The contest marked the second straight year Banchero appeared in the game, which was started by NBA legend Jamal Crawford. They have a longstanding friendship dating back to when Banchero was a freshman in high school and often keep in touch.

Much like Banchero, Holmgren had several emphatic dunks but also mixed in some mid-range shots. He flashed his Dirk Nowitzki-like fadeaway several times that drew some chatter from the packed house. Holmgren also feasted on the competition on defense, swatting several shots.

Chet Holmgren was DOMINANT in @thecrawsover as he and Paolo Banchero combined for 84 PTS!@ChetHolmgren: 34 PTS | 14 REB pic.twitter.com/B0sq3UKr8Q — NBA (@NBA) July 31, 2022

Banchero and Holmgren were the two stars on their team while Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels had a game-high 52 points and 11 rebounds. The trio of NBA players treated those fans on hand to a show and put on an entertaining game.

Story continues

The annual game in Seattle has special meaning to the fans in the Pacific Northwest and they got to witness a spectacle on Saturday with some of the top up-and-coming players in the league.

Related

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero reveals advice given by Jamal Crawford Chet Holmgren helped spark interest in Kevin Durant's signature shoe Draymond Green explains why Paolo Banchero is one of them guys

List

NBA Summer League 2022: The top rookie standouts from Las Vegas

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire