How Paolo Banchero is defying the 'polished rookie' stigma | Good Word with Goodwill

VINCE GOODWILL: Orlando is an intriguing team to me, because Paolo Banchero-- he's really, really good. He's a better defender than I thought he was going to be. And he's coming to the game pro-ready, with so much polish but still so much left to learn, which is really, really tough.

As a rookie, in today's game, if you come in really, really polished, then you have a stigma. But now if you come in polished, you have Tyrese Haliburton, or you're Paulo Banchero. And teams shouldn't be afraid to take you anymore.

Orlando as a whole-- they're young. They've got a lot of length. I like Jamahl Mosley as a coach over there-- letting those guys play, letting them feel itself out. It's really interesting to watch young teams who don't win have, like, a 6-and-8 streak, because you see the confidence brimming. You see guys start to feel out, OK, this is what things can look like. This is what our roles could be.