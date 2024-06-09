Paolini loses French Open doubles final as well

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy during a media event after winning against Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the end of their Women's Singles Final tennis match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex. Loic Baratoux/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Jasmine Paolini leaves the French Open empty-handed as she also lost her second final, in the women's doubles with Sara Errani on Sunday.

The Italian pair lost 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, against US Open champion Coco Gauff and Czech player Katerina Siniakova.

Paolini had lost her first grand slam singles final on Saturday, 6-2, 6-1 against world number one Iga Swiatek.

The Italian men's doubles of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori had also lost the final, on Saturday against El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic of Croatia. And their men's singles star Jannik Sinner went out in the semis against Carlos Alcaraz.

Gauff, who had lost in the singles against Poland's Swiatek, got her first doubles title at the majors in her third final. Siniakova by contrast now has eight grand slam doubles titles, the previous seven coming with compatriot Barbora Krejcikova.

The French Open conclude later Sunday with the men's final between Spain's Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev of Germany.