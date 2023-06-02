Panthers S Xavier Woods praises Bryce Young’s ‘silent swagger’

Ironically enough, there’s been no shortage of praise for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young from the early stages of organized team activities. And after receiving a few endorsements from linebacker Shaq Thompson and offensive lineman Brady Christensen on Thursday, the rookie got two more thumbs up from another veteran.

That vet was safety Xavier Woods, who joined NFL Total Access later that afternoon. When asked how he can tell that Young has “it,” the seventh-year defender lauded the No. 1 overall pick for his overall vibe.

“Just the swagger,” Woods replied. “Just his persona. How he carries himself. Just not only in the weight room, but on the practice field, man. He got that silent swagger. You can definitely tell that he knows, that he’s top-tier. But he’s humble with it, man.

“Being a first-round draft pick, it’s gonna come with a lot of expectations and whatnot. But I’m pretty sure he knows he can carry it—and just the way he carries himself, it shows.”

What also shows is Young’s arm. The 21-year-old passer impressed onlookers on Thursday, piecing together a sharp throwing display throughout the morning practice.

So, uh, should the Panthers stop the praise now, or . . . ?

