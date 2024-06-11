Panthers WR Xavier Legette remains sidelined with hamstring injury

The Carolina Panthers are continuing to proceed with caution on rookie wideout Xavier Legette.

Legette, who missed most of organized team activities due to a hamstring injury, remained sidelined at the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. So head coach Dave Canales was asked if the setback to his first-round pick was a bit more serious than the team had initially anticipated.

“No, not really,” he replied. “It’s just any hamstring—so, like, again—we’re looking at the time really getting shorter and shorter to when we go to camp. So we just really can’t afford to say, ‘Well, it’s good enough.’

“I think if we’re playing a game this week, he’s practicing and we’re getting ready to go. But right now, this is not the time to test that. So I think being cautious on that side, looking towards training camp is the right thing to do.”

Carolina will hold one more session of mandatory minicamp tomorrow before breaking off for a few weeks.

Dates for training camp have yet to be announced.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire