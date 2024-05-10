Panthers WR Xavier Legette: Improving route running was most important thing to me

The Carolina Panthers’ first installment of rookie minicamp concluded with a treat—Xavier Legette on a microphone.

Legette, the team’s first-round pick, spoke with reporters following Friday’s practice. He gave his thoughts on the opening outing.

“First day was smooth,” he said. “It was real short, but we got good work out there.”

He would then be asked what he worked on most during the pre-draft process.

“That was the most important thing to me—to really put emphasis on certain routes that the media was sayin’ I couldn’t run, that I wasn’t able to run,” Legette replied. “I felt like that was the most important thing to me, so I just worked on those things a lot.”

Those things, per Legette, included comeback and curl routes. The thickly-built 6-foot-1, 221-pounder stated he wanted to improve on coming out of breaks and dropping his hips.

So, if he heard people saying he couldn’t run those routes, does Legette have an ear out on the outside chatter?

“I don’t necessarily really worry about what folks say, but a lot folks were bringin’ that to my attention,” he later added. “Like, a lot of coaches who I was talkin’ to, they was also bringin’ it up—like why you think a lot of folks sayin’ this and that?

“I felt like the coaches kinda thought the same thing as well. So I feel like that was important, to put emphasis on makin’ that happen and bein’ able to show them that I can do that through the process.”

