Panthers 1st-round pick Xavier Legette gets his uniform number

There seemed to be a bit of confusion amongst some Carolina Panthers fans on Friday regarding the digits of their team’s new first-round pick.

At the conclusion of his introductory press conference this afternoon, last night’s 32nd overall selection Xavier Legette held up the process blue uniform for the ol’ photo op . . .

So . . uh . . . is he really going to wear that number?

No.

While actually kinda cool in an out-of-the-box kind of way for a wide receiver, the No. 24 just signifies the year we’re currently in—2024. Simple, right?

The actual uniform number would be revealed to Legette not long after the presser:

Legette wore the No. 17 at the University of South Carolina between 2019 and 2023. He finished up that five-year stay with some bulky numbers in the box score—reeling in 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns en route to a second-team All-SEC selection.

He’ll try to turn the tide for the Panthers’ 17—which has recently been worn by receivers DJ Chark, Rashard Higgins and Devin Funchess.

Oh, and some fella named Jake Delhome also had the number from 2003 to 2009.

