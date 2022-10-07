Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. will be active in Week 5 vs. 49ers

Carolina Panthers wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. hasn’t gotten many, if any, opportunities here in his second pro season. That could change this weekend.

On Friday, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Marshall Jr. will be active for the team’s Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The decision comes in light of Sunday’s status for fellow receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.—who has already been ruled out due to a pair of hamstring injuries.

Rhule, however, did insist that Marshall Jr. would’ve been in uniform—whether Shenault Jr. was up or not.

Rhule says regardless Shenault's status, WR Terrace Marshall would have been active this week. Says he's had three really good weeks of practice. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 7, 2022

This, obviously, is an encouraging sign for the 22-year-old—who hasn’t gotten much of any burn in 2022. Marshall Jr. has suited up for two games this season, registering just six offensive snaps and zero targets.

The transition to the NFL has been a slow one for 2021 second-round pick. Despite putting together an impressive preseason last summer, Marshall Jr.’s rookie campaign resulted in just 17 catches for 138 yards over 13 games.

Related

Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Jr. expects to miss a few weeks with hamstring injuries Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr. named early-season trade candidate

List

6 things to know about Panthers vs. 49ers

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire