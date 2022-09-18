Panthers WR Shi Smith active for Week 2 vs. Giants
The rise of Carolina Panthers receiver Shi Smith won’t be stopped, at least not today.
Despite popping up on Friday’s injury report with a groin issue and a “questionable” game status, the second-year pass catcher is active for today’s Week 2 contest against the New York Giants. So, perhaps head coach Matt Rhule wasn’t lying about him being on the “positive side” of that questionable designation.
Smith, off the strength of his standout summer, was one of just three wideouts to record a snap in last week’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns. He is also in line to assume punt return duties with Andre Roberts having been placed on the injured reserve earlier in the week.
Fellow receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., however, is not as lucky. He, along with four other Panthers, will be inactive on the afternoon:
DE Amaré Barno
DT Phil Hoskins
OL Cade Mays
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
LB Brandon Smith
The following Giants will be down as well:
DB Nick McCloud
OLB Azeez Ojulari
OT Tyre Phillips
DB Jason Pinnock
DB Aaron Robinson
WR Wan’Dale Robinson
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux
