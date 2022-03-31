Panthers WR Robby Anderson sends out recruiting call to all free agents

Hey, current NFL free agents!

Do you want to win? Do you want to help build something special? And do you want to get paid?

Then Robby Anderson and the Carolina Panthers might have a deal for you!

On Thursday morning, the 28-year-old wideout sent out a pretty simple recruiting pitch for any remaining players out on the open market. If you’re looking for dubs, camaraderie and cash—look no further, apparently . . .

All current @NFL free agents we are looking to win and build and get paid get at us @Panthers — Robby Anderson (@chosen1ra) March 31, 2022

Say what you will about Anderson’s 2021 campaign—because, surely, it wasn’t great. He finished an emotion-filled season with career-lows in receiving yards (519) and yards per reception (9.8).

But you can’t say the wideout has never been down for the cause. From his callout of the team’s “fake fans” to his aspirations of actually being in the playoffs instead of watching them from his couch, Anderson has his focus locked in on a bounce-back 2022.

To Carolina’s credit, they’ve quietly done quite a job in free agency. Additions such as offensive linemen Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman, linebackers Damien Wilson and Cory Littleton, defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, safety Xavier Woods as well as new deals for cornerback Donte Jackson and his buddy DJ Moore have the Panthers pretty well set up thus far.

Is there, however, more to come for the team with almost $9 million worth of cap space more than the next closest front office in the NFL?

Related

Scott Fitterer: Panthers 'could always go pass-rusher' with 1st-round pick Panthers' Matt Rhule now NFC South's longest-tenured HC

List