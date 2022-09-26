Panthers WR Robbie Anderson gives hilarious answer about Laviska Shenault Jr.’s debut

Carolina Panthers receiver Robbie Anderson may not have been the star of Sunday’s triumphant outing against the New Orleans Saints. He did, however, have some important insight about the man who was.

When fielding questions following the 22-14 win, the team’s first of the 2022 season, Anderson was asked about fellow wideout Laviska Shenault Jr.—who headlined the victory in his team debut. And Robbie confirmed that one of his newest teammates did not have a clone out there in Week 3.

Robbie got me here. pic.twitter.com/Fw1l07QXFD — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) September 25, 2022

Shenault Jr.—not the clone he may or may not have—was active for the first time since the Panthers acquired him in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 29. He responded by amassing a team-high 90 receiving yards and a touchdown on just two catches while also returning a pair of kickoffs for a combined 54 yards.

Although Anderson wasn’t quite as productive, having reeled in just one ball for 14 yards, he did play a huge role in making that aforementioned score happen. Anderson, on Shenault’s clutch 67-yard dash to the end zone in the fourth quarter, actually helped the play progress with a key block.

Laviska Shenault gets the shine but Robbie Anderson deserves credit for his block to spring Shenault. @CSLonQCN pic.twitter.com/eJFJVVn4WN — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) September 26, 2022

Oh, and if Shenault Jr. really does have a clone and he is just as explosive with the ball, then maybe the Panthers could use him, too.

