Panthers WR Robbie Anderson on being kicked out of game: ‘I was confused’

Robbie Anderson just wants to help the Carolina Panthers win. But he can’t do that if he’s not on the field.

The seventh-year wideout, who got into a shouting match with receivers coach Joe Dailey and was eventually sent to the locker room by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Sunday, made that argument following the team’s 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. When asked why he was so openly frustrated during the Week 6 outing, Anderson said he wasn’t expecting to be taken out on third down attempts.

“I’m here to do all I can to help us win,” he said. “It’s third down, I’m being taken out the game. I don’t think I should be okay with that, you know what I’m sayin’? So, I made a comment. It’s money down. Why am I being taken out? And that’s that.”

Anderson, in a game where Carolina amassed all of 110 passing yards, finished the contest with zero targets. Now, through six games, he’s totaled just 13 receptions for 206 yards and one touchdown.

In his postgame presser, Wilks referred to Anderson’s unofficial ejection as a “sideline-type situation,” one the pass catcher was admittedly puzzled about.

“I was confused, honestly,” Anderson added when asked of his emotions at the time. “I was honestly confused ’cause I wanna be in the game. I’ve never been told in X amount of years to get out the game, in the fourth quarter. I was honestly confused and upset by it as I should be.”

Well, that confusion could soon lead to a transition for Anderson, who may very well be on the outs by the end of the month.

