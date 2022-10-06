Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Jr. expects to miss a few weeks with hamstring injuries

The Carolina Panthers seem to be a bit hamstrung at the wide receiver position at the moment.

Unfortunately, that’s a more literal interpretation for Laviska Shenault Jr.—who is currently dealing with injuries to both of his hamstrings. The third-year pass catcher told reporters following Thursday’s practice that he believes he may miss a few games as he recovers.

Laviska Shenault said he anticipates missing a couple of weeks with his hamstring injury. So that is not great for the receiver depth. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 6, 2022

Prior to the Week 4 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, Shenault Jr. was initially dealing with just one hamstring issue. And while he was able to suit up this past Sunday, he would then sustain a setback to the other leg during the contest.

No injury is a timely one, but Shenault Jr. was seemingly right at the beginning of a breakout role for the Panthers. He starred in Carolina’s Week 3 win over the New Orleans Saints—where he turned his first catch of the season into an impressive (and clutch) 67-yard catch-and-run to the end zone.

Shenault Jr. was also taking over kick return duties. He’s averaged 27.3 yards per return over his three takes in 2022.

