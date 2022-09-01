Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Jr.: ‘I’ma get down and dirty’

We’re not quite sure if the Carolina Panthers have themselves a wide receiver, a running back or a wide receiver/running back in Laviska Shenault Jr. But we do know that they have themselves another dog.

On Wednesday, Shenault spoke with team reporters for the first time since being traded to Carolina by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the week. When asked to describe what kind of player and person he is to fans who aren’t yet familiar, the 23-year-old let ’em know.

“I’m a hungry player,” Shenault said. “I’m a dog. I’ma get down and dirty. And, just, I’m a tough person. And I love this game. And I love to score touchdowns.”

Unfortunately for Shenault, he wasn’t able to do what he loves last season—particularly in the end zone. After a rookie campaign that saw the 2020 second-rounder rack up five touchdowns, he’d go scoreless throughout a relatively quiet 2021.

That may change in Carolina, where head coach Matt Rhule and his staff could look to use Shenault in a hybrid role—something, perhaps, reminiscent of how the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers use Cordarrelle Patterson and Deebo Samuel.

Either way, as a pass catcher or an all-around offensive weapon, Shenault is looking forward to inspiring just more than touchdowns with the Panthers.

“I love to, ya know, get the fans lit,” he’d add. “I think that’s one of the biggest things. And also, the little ones watching—I get to go out and be somebody’s role model. So I’m working towards being everybody’s role model.”

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire