Many teams are putting pads on for the first time in training camp for Tuesday’s practices and that means there will be contact between players on opposing sides of the ball during the sessions.

The nature of football means that will also lead to injuries and the Panthers will be hoping that wide receiver Keith Kirkwood didn’t suffer a serious one during their workout. Kirkwood needed to be put on a backboard and helped off the field to an ambulance after taking a hit to the head, although Darin Gantt of the team’s website notes he was moving his arms and legs.

Safety J.T. Ibe delivered the blow and he was kicked out of practice by Panthers coaches while medical personnel attended to Kirkwood.

Kirkwood broke his collarbone twice last year and only played in one game as a result. He caught one pass for 13 yards and re-signed with the Panthers this offseason.

Panthers WR Keith Kirkwood leaves in ambulance after hit to head at practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk