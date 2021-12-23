Panthers WR DJ Moore out for second straight practice

With injuries that could leave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers empty-handed of their two star receivers, their starting running back and their rock of a linebacker—the Carolina Panthers could be facing a pretty compromised opponent in Week 16. But their setbacks haven’t exactly been limited either.

Along with having to place starting center Pat Elflein and backup offensive lineman Dennis Daley on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the Panthers were once again without wideout DJ Moore. Moore, who has been nursing a hamstring strain for the past two weeks, received his second consecutive session off from practice—as listed on the day’s report.

Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status WR DJ Moore Hamstring DNP DNP CB Stephon Gilmore Knee Limited Full OT Cameron Erving Calf Limited Limited DT Phil Hoskins Back Limited

Gilmore, who was unaware that he was even on Wednesday’s report, may not have been surprised by what was a full participation for him 24 hours later. Erving remained limited—increasing the chances of 2021 third-rounder Brady Christensen getting the start at left tackle.

Fellow rookie Phil Hoskins, unfortunately, was carted off during practice with a what was listed as a back issue.

