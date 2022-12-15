Panthers WR DJ Moore practices in full for 2nd straight day
After a full practice from DJ Moore on Wednesday, Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks told reporters he was eager to see how his wideout’s ankle would respond during the next session. Well, it looks like it responded quite nicely.
For the second straight day, Moore has been listed as a full participant for practice leading up to Week 15’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The fifth-year pass catcher, who underwent testing on his injured ankle this past Monday, was considered day-to-day following the MRI results.
Safety Xavier Woods and linebacker Cory Littleton, however, remained limited. Both starters missed Week 14’s win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Here’s the entirety of Thursday’s injury report:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
LB Brandon Smith
Ankle
DNP
DNP
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Shoulder
Limited
Full
LB Cory Littleton
Ankle
Limited
Limited
WR DJ Moore
Ankle
Full
Full
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
S Xavier Woods
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Related
Panthers QB Sam Darnold: Bearded Sam Darnold is a 'day-to-day process'
Luke Kuechly doesn't shoot down possibility of joining Panthers coaching staff
List
Where do Panthers stand in power rankings heading into Week 15?