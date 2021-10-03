Panthers WR DJ Moore is our Peak Performer in Week 4

Almost everything that was constant for the Carolina Panthers through their first three games wasn’t in their Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Almost everything.

In keeping up his hot start, wideout DJ Moore recorded another juicy outing on Sunday. The fourth-year wideout reeled in eight catches for 113 yards and a season-high two touchdowns.

Even with the two scores, Moore’s most eye-opening play, perhaps, came on a strong and shifty catch-and-run in the first quarter. He turned a 10-yard gain from quarterback Sam Darnold into a blazing 29-yard reception to set the Panthers up for their first touchdown.

But let’s take a look at those anyway because, you know, everybody loves touchdowns!

DJ Moore makes it happen! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/CLj6CvfBuS — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 3, 2021

DJ MOORE TOUCHDOWN!!!! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Cwsfof7XEM — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 3, 2021

Unfortunately for Carolina, those weren’t enough to make up the 20-point edge Dallas racked up in the third quarter. They did, though, add to what’s been an amazing four-game stretch for the receiver.

Moore is now up to 30 receptions, 398 yards and three end-zone trips on the season. That’s good enough for a 17-game pace of 128 grabs, 1,692 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Related

Studs and duds from the Panthers' 36-28 loss to Cowboys

List