Panthers WR DJ Moore jokes about losing out on Moment of the Year award

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore may not have this year’s Moment of the Year award, but at least he has some jokes.

At Thursday night’s NFL Honors, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson—who earned The Associated Press 2022 Offensive Player of the Year honors to kick off the festivities—raked in that Moment of the Year hardware for his miraculous one-handed catch against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. And, uh, yeah—rightfully so . . .

Right after Jefferson’s grab was announced as the winner, Moore then hit Twitter with an early candidate for Tweet of the Year:

Maybe if I didn’t take my helmet off 😂😂🤷🏽‍♂️ @pjwalker_5

What you think — DJ Moore💫 (@idjmoore) February 10, 2023

Moore, of course, is referring to his 62-yard scoring connection with quarterback PJ Walker back in the Week 8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. But that miracle, unfortunately, would be somewhat negated by the ensuing unsportsmanlike penalty—when the understandably excited wideout took his helmet off in celebration.

there isn't a caption good enough for this play 🤯 💫 pic.twitter.com/fczyiBTtkI — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 30, 2022

Well, there’s always next year, DJ. Just make sure to keep that cap on next time you make a game-tying grab on a 62-yard Hail Mary heave in the fourth quarter of a heated divisional matchup.

More DJ Moore!

Panthers WR DJ Moore on missing playoffs: I don't want to keep getting used to it WATCH: Panthers QB Sam Darnold lofts beautiful TD pass to WR DJ Moore WATCH: Sam Darnold squeezes in improbable TD throw to DJ Moore

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire