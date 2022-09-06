Panthers WR DJ Moore jokes about working as security guard

Carolina Panthers wideout DJ Moore probably doesn’t need a second job at the moment. Not only is he, like, really good at the one he’s got now, but he also just got paid a boatload of money for it.

But if he needs to pick up a few hours here and there, he may be able to moonlight as a security guard at Bank of America Stadium.

The 25-year-old receiver showed he was fit for the peacekeeping field back on Aug. 11, when he broke up what was brewing to be a fight between two men at the team’s Fan Fest event. Moore hopped up into the stands to diffuse the situation and later drew praise for his mediation skills.

And now, as reporters were welcomed into the team’s locker room on Monday, he proved he may be taking that responsibility a little seriously . . .

DJ on the Fan Fest Incident: “I just heard “they fighting” and I was like…Where!?” 👀 Peep the security jacket that’s in his locker. pic.twitter.com/FURcIPjzQw — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) September 5, 2022

Moore might have to break out those skills this Sunday, when the Panthers welcome in the Cleveland Browns for the 2022 season opener. Because when a certain quarterback meets up with a certain ex, things could get spicy.

