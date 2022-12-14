Panthers WR DJ Moore fully participates in Wednesday’s practice

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

When news of DJ Moore’s ankle injury first broke, his status for the Week 15 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed dire. You don’t undergo an MRI if you’re feeling a little sore.

But, fortunately for the Carolina Panthers, he seems just fine . . . at least for the time being.

The fifth-year wide receiver was a full participant for Wednesday’s practice despite concern about his ankle. Moore was removed for three snaps during this past Sunday’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks after sustaining the injury.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks was encouraged by his activity from the afternoon.

“Again, it is good news,” Wilks said of Moore’s practice. “He was full today. We’re gonna see exactly how he feels tomorrow from a standpoint of any relapse. But it was great to see him out there running around and executing.”

Here’s Wednesday’s injury report in full:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

LB Brandon Smith

Ankle

DNP

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Shoulder

Limited

LB Cory Littleton

Ankle

Limited

WR DJ Moore

Ankle

Full

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Shoulder

Limited

S Xavier Woods

Ankle

Limited

OT Taylor Moton

Rest

DNP

RB D’Onta Foreman

Rest

DNP

Related

Panthers K Eddy Piñeiro named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey on surging Panthers: They're killin' it

List

TV broadcast map for Panthers vs. Steelers in Week 15

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories