Panthers WR DJ Moore fully participates in Wednesday’s practice
When news of DJ Moore’s ankle injury first broke, his status for the Week 15 tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed dire. You don’t undergo an MRI if you’re feeling a little sore.
But, fortunately for the Carolina Panthers, he seems just fine . . . at least for the time being.
The fifth-year wide receiver was a full participant for Wednesday’s practice despite concern about his ankle. Moore was removed for three snaps during this past Sunday’s victory over the Seattle Seahawks after sustaining the injury.
Interim head coach Steve Wilks was encouraged by his activity from the afternoon.
“Again, it is good news,” Wilks said of Moore’s practice. “He was full today. We’re gonna see exactly how he feels tomorrow from a standpoint of any relapse. But it was great to see him out there running around and executing.”
Here’s Wednesday’s injury report in full:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
LB Brandon Smith
Ankle
DNP
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Shoulder
Limited
LB Cory Littleton
Ankle
Limited
WR DJ Moore
Ankle
Full
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Shoulder
Limited
S Xavier Woods
Ankle
Limited
OT Taylor Moton
Rest
DNP
RB D’Onta Foreman
Rest
DNP
