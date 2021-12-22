Panthers WR DJ Moore out, Brady Christensen gets LT reps at practice

Wednesday’s big news for the Carolina Panthers, obviously, was the impending return of quarterback Sam Darnold. But, there were two additional nuggets of pretty pertinent information coming out of the afternoon.

One concerns wideout DJ Moore, who did not participate in practice due to his hamstring strain. Moore, who had initially sustained the injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, roughed it out in Buffalo this past Sunday after being listed as questionable for the contest.

Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that the team’s leading receiver will likely be a game-time decision for Week 16’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The second bit, which stems from a calf injury to starting left tackle Cameron Erving, saw rookie Brady Christensen take reps on the blindside during today’s session. The 2021 third-round pick has picked up starts at left tackle, right tackle and right guard this season.

Here’s the first injury report of the week in its entirety, which also includes a limited Stephon Gilmore:

Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status WR DJ Moore Hamstring DNP CB Stephon Gilmore Knee Limited OT Cameron Erving Calf Limited

