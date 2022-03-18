Panthers, WR DJ Moore agree to 3-year extension

Seeing as though they fell a bit short in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, the Carolina Panthers had some extra cash to use on Friday. So they used it on one of their own.

As announced by the team this afternoon, wideout DJ Moore has agreed to a three-year extension. The new deal will keep the standout receiver in Carolina through the 2025 season.

Moore was selected out of the University of Maryland with the 24th pick of the 2018 NFL draft. He’s since, amidst an overall bumpy ride for the franchise over the last four years, become a steady pillar in Charlotte.

The six-foot, 210-pounder has totaled 4,313 yards and 14 touchdowns on 301 catches. He’s also the only receiver over the past three seasons to amass at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage.

This is, no doubt, a move the Panthers and Moore have been anticipating. It’s also a well-deserved reward for the electric playmaker and a solid investment for the organization.

