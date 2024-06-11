New Panthers WR Diontae Johnson says he’s overlooked: ‘Don’t get the respect I deserve’

Diontae Johnson lined up against Jaycee Horn on Tuesday during 11-on-11 drills and sped off the line of scrimmage. The veteran wide receiver was able to get a step on Horn — the team’s top cornerback — on a crossing route in the end zone and quarterback Bryce Young launched a pass his way.

Johnson hauled in the target for a touchdown.

The scoring play was a sight that many Panthers fans have dreamed of since Johnson was added in a trade with Pittsburgh in March. Young was accurate on the toss, and Johnson, one of the top route runners in the game, was able to get the best of a top-level coverage man in Horn.

“We just line up and go to work,” Johnson said about his matchup with Horn. “At the end of the day, you want to play football, and that’s all we’re doing trying to make each other better. I’m going to do everything I can to make his game better, and I’m sure he’s going to do the same.”

Diontae Johnson says he’s ‘diamond in the rough’

Johnson has every reason to make the most of his first season with Young and the Panthers. The 27-year-old wide receiver is entering the final year of his contract, and the wide receiver market is in the midst of an unprecedented value boon.

While Johnson would obviously like some security entering the upcoming season, the position market could play into his favor. If Johnson and Young can strike up a beneficial bond on the field, Johnson could cash in on a huge new contract in Carolina or elsewhere next year.

“It’s crazy — seeing everybody getting big contracts,” Johnson said. “It just motivates me to keep working. God will (provide) when I’m ready for it, so I’ll keep stacking days and not really worry about that and keep pressing, because if I press it’s going to throw my game off. ... Just gotta stay relaxed, keep being humble, help the team win the best way I can, and my game is going to speak for itself. If they feel like they want to extend me, then I’m all for it.”

Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) runs the ball for a special teams exercise during minicamp practice in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Johnson, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, was unceremoniously shipped out of town by the Steelers for a late-round pick swap and cornerback Donte Jackson, who was set to be cut by the Panthers this offseason.

Johnson reportedly wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh due to on-field and locker room behavior. But Johnson, who smiled brightly on Tuesday, spoke highly of his new teammates and head coach Dave Canales in his second chat with media this offseason.

Johnson feels like despite his previous Pro Bowl credentials, he’s been overlooked by critics and the league alike. He said part of his motivation is to prove that he’s among the best at his position this year.

“Like I’m a diamond in the rough, I’m just going to keep elevating, and I carry that chip wherever I go because I still get overlooked and (still) don’t get the respect I deserve sometimes,” Johnson said. “So it just makes me go harder — keep putting it on film, putting it in the league that I’m one of the best separators out there.”

Miles Sanders focused on future

Veteran running back Miles Sanders didn’t take part in Tuesday’s workout due to precautionary measures in relation to a heel injury suffered earlier in the offseason. Sanders said he sustained the injury while working out on his own, but the ailment felt worse after joining the team during the offseason program.

Following practice, Canales confirmed that Sanders was held out to rest the injury ahead of training camp.

But while Sanders failed to show up on the field, he did head to the lectern to speak with media for the first time this offseason. Sanders said he isn’t concerned about his well-documented 2023 letdown season, but more focused about the future and controlling his outlook in 2024.

“I’m just here to control what I can control,” Sanders said. “I’m blessed to be here for a sixth year in the league as a running back. I’m blessed to be on this team, and just ready to take advantage of my opportunities to ball out this season.”

Sanders said the running back room — which added second-round pick Jonathon Brooks and Rashaad Penny in the offseason — has gotten along well during the summer. The group is competing to figure out roles in the backfield, and Sanders acknowledged that competition is making them all better.

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs with the ball during minicamp practice in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Sanders, who is one of the more experienced players in the room, has taken a “lead by example” approach. He has made sure to encourage Brooks to ask questions and continued to build chemistry with holdovers like Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear.

Sanders learned from Jordan Howard in Philadelphia during his rookie season. During that campaign, Howard went down with an injury, and Sanders took on the starting role in his place.

In 2023, a similar situation happened with Sanders in Howard’s seat and Hubbard succeeding him.

“I remember when I got there, (Howard) ended up getting hurt because of his shoulder,” Sanders said. “So I ended up taking the job. And you know, that’s what happens, you know? It is business. I mean, it kind of happened to me last year.”

Now, with a fresh slate under Canales, Sanders can reflect on his experiences and use them to shape his future in Carolina with a jam-packed running back room.

The Panthers welcomed back a familiar face on Tuesday. Kicker Eddy Piñeiro, who skipped the voluntary phase of the offseason program, returned to Bank of America Stadium for the set of two mandatory minicamp practice.

While Piñeiro took to the field with a helmet, the kicker did not participate in field-goal drills. Instead, undrafted rookie Harrison Mevis continued to impress. While Mevis missed a few solo warm-up attempts, he cleanly made five of five field goal kicks in team drills, including a 57-yarder that likely would have connected from 60 yards out.

Following practice, Canales said he wasn’t sure why Piñeiro didn’t take part in field-goal drills. But the head coach did say that Piñeiro’s absence wasn’t injury related. Canales also praised Mevis for his accuracy on the day.

Quick hits

▪ Pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson — a free-agent addition — made his practice field debut on Tuesday. The former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick — like Piñeiro — skipped the voluntary phase of the offseason program. Veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who skipped parts of organized team activities, also took part in drills.

Panthers outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson (45) tries to knock a ball loose during minicamp practice in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

▪ Outside linebacker D.J. Johnson — a 2023 third-round pick — left Tuesday’s workout on a cart. The second-year defender had his right knee heavily wrapped as he sat in the front seat of a cart driven by a trainer. Following practice, Canales said he didn’t have an update on Johnson’s condition.

▪ First-round pick Xavier Legette was held out of the workout with a hamstring injury. Canales said his absence was a precautionary measure. Other players who watched from the sideline were Brooks (ACL), pass rusher D.J. Wonnum (quad), defensive lineman Nick Thurman, safety Jordan Fuller and cornerbacks Chau Smith-Wade and Lamar Jackson.

▪ The workout ended on a great play for the defense during 11-on-11 drills. Linebacker Josey Jewell picked off Young for a what would have been a near pick-six. Several members of the defense ran down the field with him as some offensive players chased after the linebacker.

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass during minicamp practice in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

▪ Quarterback Andy Dalton threw an excellent rainbow pass down the sideline to wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. during 11-on-11 drills. On the very next play, Dalton had a ball batted in the air and it was picked off by undrafted rookie defensive back Clayton Isbell.

▪ Guard-turned-center Austin Corbett was asked to get out in space during team drills on Tuesday. The veteran lineman, who suffered two notable knee injuries in 2023, looked explosive off the line during the non-contact practice. His ability to run down the field was impressive, as he looked quick running alongside the team’s offensive playmakers.

▪ For more coverage of minicamp, follow Panthers beat reporters Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) and Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) on “X,” formerly known as Twitter, this offseason.