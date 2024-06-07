Advertisement

Panthers WR Diontae Johnson named bounce-back fantasy candidate for 2024

anthony rizzuti
·1 min read

If you haven’t already, it might be time to get Diontae Johnson on your big boards.

The Carolina Panthers wide receiver was recently named a bounce-back candidate for the upcoming fantasy football season by Nic Bodiford of Pro Football Focus. Bodiford writes that after a pretty pedestrian 2023 campaign, Johnson is primed to produce as a borderline WR1/WR2 under head coach Dave Canales in 2024:

Carolina head coach Dave Canales has long coached wide receiver tandems featuring one plus-sized alpha wide receiver and one mid-size route running technician. The dynamic is detailed in the latter article linked above. When Seattle’s offense lacked an established big-bodied X-wide receiver, Canales coached up inside/outside wide receiver Doug Baldwin to handle No. 1 pass catcher duties–a remarkable accomplishment given Baldwin’s status as a 2011 undrafted free agent. Baldwin led the team in targets from 2014-17, thrice operating primarily as an intermediate-depth weapon with average depths of target (aDot) ranging from 9.1-to-10.2 seasonally. Canales’ experience with Baldwin factors heavily here; Johnson dominates the intermediate realm, producing 8.8-to-10.7-yard aDots in four-of-five NFL seasons.

While Johnson admitted that he didn’t know who Canales was when joining the team, the 27-year-old could return to Pro Bowl form thanks to his new head coach. That all-star campaign came back in 2021, when he reeled in 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns as a Pittsburgh Steeler.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire