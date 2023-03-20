Panthers WR Adam Thielen’s kids announce signing by singing ‘Sweet Caroline’

The Thielen children already know the drill.

On Sunday night, wide receiver Adam Thielen announced his signing with the Carolina Panthers in a pretty special way. Instead of proclaiming it himself, he had his kids do it—through the triumphant sounds of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

The soon-to-be 10th-year veteran is now onboard to the tune of a three-year pact. Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the agreement can be worth up to $25 million—with $14 million guaranteed and an $8.3 million signing bonus.

Thielen, a Detroit Lakes, Minn. native and Minnesota State University product, has spent each of his nine NFL seasons with . . . *drum roll* . . . the Minnesota Vikings. From 2014 to 2022, he amassed 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns off 534 receptions.

Although the 32-year-old is no longer the prime two-time Pro Bowler back from 2018, Thielen is fresh off a productive campaign—one in which he pieced together 70 catches for 716 yards and six scores. So along with what’s left in that tank, the nine-year veteran will bring some presence and experience to what’ll likely be a young receivers room.

Oh, and he’ll also be bringing over a few kids who are ready to win.

Related

Panthers fans react to signing of Adam Thielen Panthers reportedly attempting to sign both Adam Thielen and DJ Chark How much salary cap space the Panthers have after 1st wave of free agency

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire