Panthers WR Adam Thielen comments on upcoming game vs. Chiefs in Week 12

The 2024 regular season schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs has many twists and turns due to the timing of their prime-time games. Each matchup will feature top-tier NFL players, including their November 24th game against Carolina Panthers star wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke to American Century Championship tournament participant Thielen, discussing the scheduled Week 12 game against the Chiefs and mentality against the defending champions.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a different game. That’s what I think is so great about the NFL: every game means and matters so much,” Thielen explained. “Whether you’re playing the worst team in the NFL or you’re playing the very best, every game matters so much that you can’t treat them differently. You got to show up every day. You got to show up every game. I’ve been a part of really good teams that have lost a really bad team that year, and I have been a part of the opposite last year; I think we were the worst record in the NFL, and we beat Houston.”

Thielen finished the 2023 season, starting all 17 games and collecting 103 catches for 1,014 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He finished his first season in Carolina with a 2-15 record as the team continues to rebuild under developing quarterback Bryce Young.

“Every game, you got to show up, and you got to play your best ball, and I think it just creates that atmosphere that there’s no slacking,” said Thielen. “It’s not like college where you can just show up, and you play this, FCS school, and you can roll them. No, that’s not the case in the NFL. So, which I think is cool.”

Thielen joins many other NFL players, including recently announced Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, returning for another tournament with his brother Jason making his first appearance for the annual American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe from Wednesday, July 10th through Sunday, July 14th, airing on NBC, with special coverage on Peacock and GOLF Channel. The 54-hole tournament raises funds for local and national charities with a purse of $750,000, including a $150,000 first prize.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire