Panthers working out USFL quarterback J'Mar Smith

The Panthers need a fourth quarterback after cutting Jacob Eason. They have No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, Andy Dalton and Matt Corral on their depth chart currently.

The team should have a fourth arm for camp soon, and J'Mar Smith might be their guy.

Smith, 26, is working out for the Panthers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports. Free agent defensive tackle Khalil Davis also is in Carolina for a workout.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Smith was the 2019 C-USA offensive player of the year while at Louisiana Tech. In four seasons, he totaled 9,523 passing yards, 51 touchdowns and 21 interceptions over 43 games.

The Patriots signed Smith as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but he failed to make the roster. He spent time with the HamiltonTiger-Cats of the CFL in 2021 and was with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL the past two seasons.

Smith injured his finger in Week 1 of the 2023 USFL season and missed the rest of the spring campaign.

The Stallions won back-to-back USFL championships.