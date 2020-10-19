Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would usually be in the team’s facility on the Monday after a game, but he was at home for his videoconference with the team this Monday.

Rhule and the rest of the staff are working remotely after an unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test. The same is true of the team’s players and everyone will continue to work from home on Tuesday before hopefully returning for the first practice of the week on Wednesday.

If that practice does go on as planned, the Panthers will be working under the more intensive protocols put in place by the league for teams with positive tests or contact with infected parties. The Panthers put those protocols in place last week after Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson tested positive in the wake of their Week Five win over Atlanta.

The Panthers are scheduled to face the Saints in New Orleans in Week Seven.

Panthers working remotely after unconfirmed positive COVID-19 test originally appeared on Pro Football Talk