Panthers working out four running backs

With Christian McCaffrey expected to miss time with a hamstring injury, the Panthers will need reinforcements at the position.

They are working out running backs to help fill the void of McCaffrey’s absence.

Duke Johnson‘s participation in the workout was reported earlier Friday. The Panthers also will work out Ito Smith, Dontrell Hilliard and B.J. Emmons, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Smith, 26, played three seasons with the Falcons. The Falcons cut him in April, and the Cardinals and then Vikings waived him in August. He has 230 touches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns in 35 games.

Hilliard, 26, was cut by the Texans on Aug. 19. He has played games for Houston and Cleveland and has 44 touches for 296 yards and two touchdowns in 32 games.

Emmons, 24, was cut by the Raiders out of training camp. He has never appeared in a regular-season NFL game but had 25 touches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman are the only healthy running backs on the team’s 53-player roster.

