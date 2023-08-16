Panthers working out former Titans S Chris Jackson on Wednesday

After bringing in former Chicago Bears wide receiver Aron Cruickshank yesterday, the Carolina Panthers will have another visitor this afternoon.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the team will be working out safety Chris Jackson on Wednesday.

The Minneapolis, Minn. native is already well traveled, having moved to attend high school at Florida A&M University Developmental Research School in Tallahassee, Fla. as a kid. He’d then play his college ball for Marshall University in Huntington, W. Va. between 2016 and 2019.

There, he amassed 189 combined tackles (6.5 for a loss) with 2.0 sacks, seven interceptions, 45 passes defensed and a pair of fumble recoveries. His efforts in the 2019 campaign—where he recorded a team-leading 11 pass break-ups as a senior—earned him a 2019 First-team All-Conference USA nod.

Following that standout season, Jackson would be selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft. The 5-foot-10, 193-pounder played the last three years in Tennessee—having totaled 59 tackles over 24 games.

