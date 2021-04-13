Panthers working out former Falcons FB Mikey Daniel today

The Panthers have lost a couple of backfield contributors to division rivals this offseason. Fullback Alex Armah has signed with the Saints, while backup running back Mike Davis joined the Falcons on a two-year, $5.5 million deal.

Carolina might be looking to return the favor. According to a report by David Newton at ESPN, today the team is working out former Atlanta fullback/running back Mikey Daniel, who played his college football at South Dakota State.

The Panthers today are working out fullback Mikey Daniel, a former South Dakota State running back, who spent some time with Atlanta in camp last year as an undrafted free agent. Versatile, big, fast player. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) April 13, 2021

Daniel (six-foot, 235 pounds) racked up 30 touchdowns from scrimage with the Jackrabbits and then went undrafted. He spent training camp with the Falcons but did not appear in a game in 2020.

Christian McCaffrey’s spot is guaranteed at the top of the team’s depth chart at running back, so if Daniel does wind up signing with the Panthers, he’ll be competing for snaps with the likes of Reggie Bonnafon, Rodney Smith, Trenton Cannon and the recently-signed Darius Clark.

