Panthers won’t play against Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Week 1

Whether it was through their previous failed trade attempts or their upcoming season opener, the Carolina Panthers didn’t and won’t be getting any parts of Deshaun Watson in 2022.

On Monday morning, the Cleveland Browns quarterback was handed a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. That would effectively take Watson out of his team’s Week 1 matchup against the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 11.

Before Watson was traded to Cleveland, Carolina pursued the legally embattled passer for the better part of the last year. Those overtures were ultimately turned away by the three-time Pro Bowler, as he declined to approve any move to the Panthers after the organization reportedly refused to guarantee him the third and fourth years of a new contract.

Watson had been accused of sexual misconduct and sexual assault in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women. He has since settled 23 of those cases, with one having been dropped by a judge’s ruling back in April.

The Panthers would eventually change course, acquiring the Browns’ sudden third wheel in Baker Mayfield. And 2018’s first overall pick, assuming he’s named the starter by head coach Matt Rhule, will get a crack at his former team on that opening afternoon.

As for Cleveland, Jacoby Brissett is the current favorite to oppose Mayfield and the Panthers.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire